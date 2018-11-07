Theft suspect hit nurse, police say

A Little Rock woman who tried to walk out of a Target without paying for items in her purse Friday struck a nurse who was attempting to treat her, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock officers arrested Latasha McDowell, 41, on Friday after she tried to leave the store without paying for several items in her purse, the report said. Officers said McDowell resisted arrest and later hit a nurse, though the report did not say why McDowell was in a hospital.

McDowell was transported to the Pulaski County jail on charges of theft of property, resisting arrest and third-degree battery Friday.

She was no longer listed on the jail roster as of Tuesday evening.

