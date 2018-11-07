UNDER THE RADAR: Helena-West Helena’s Armonie Calhoun

Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Helena-West Helena’s Armonie Calhoun.

Class: 2019

Position: Athlete

Size: 5-9, 175

Speed: 4.5

Stats: Completed 38 of 87 passes for 689 yards and 5 touchdowns along with 183 carries for 1,584 yards and 19 touchdowns

College interest: Harding, UAPB and OBU

Coach Russell Smith:

“He’s very athletic, he plays multiple positions. I put him at quarterback because he’s the best athlete on the team. I’ll also put him out at slot where he can really go to work. He knows how to make plays.”

Projected to play slot receiver in college:

“Harding runs the flex-bone, so they’re looking at him as one of the wing guys.”

Team leader:

“We’ve never had a problem out of him. He’s a leader, he’s not a follower. He leads the team. He steps up. He’s one of the captains.”