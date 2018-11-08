The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at courts.state.ar.us.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 7, 2018

CHIEF JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-17-962. (In the Matter of the Adoption of Z.K., a Minor) Justin Chatley v. Nathan Key and Brandy Key, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Glover and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-18-239. Otis Daniels v. State, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-18-352. Joseph Russell Makinson v. State, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed as modified. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-18-168. Tarrance Rawls v. Brandi Yarberry (Rawls), from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-18-253. Denise Bambico v. Ouachita Industries, Inc., from Ouachita County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to strike or dismiss denied. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-17-884. Betty Guenther v. Glynn Guenther and Aric Guenther, Guardians in the Matter of the Guardianship of James Guenther, an Incapacitated Person, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, 17th Division. Dismissed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-17-990. Moses Watts Sr., and Ruby Watts v. Entergy Arkansas, Inc., from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-18-347. Larry David Davis v. State, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

E-18-177. Victoria Keith v. Director, Department of Workforce Services; and Tyson Mexican Original Inc., from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE DAVID GLOVER

CV-18-75. Amber Robinson and Brandy Robinson v. James Willis and Marion Starks, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Ninth Division. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-18-374. Ethel Love v. Adrianne O'Neal, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-18-70. William Edward Gray v. State, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-18-118. Michael Dye v. State, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-17-292. Hankook Tire Co., LTD; and Hankook Tire America Corp. v. Elmer Philpot, from Conway County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Gruber, C.J., and Glover, J., agree.

CV-18-95. City of Bryant, Arkansas v. The Boone Trust, Dated 12/22/1997, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed on direct appeal; affirmed in part and reversed in part on cross-appeal. Gruber, C.J., and Glover, J., agree.

