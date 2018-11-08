Boxer Jermain Taylor must undergo mental evaluation

Acting on the request of prosecutors Thursday, a Pulaski County circuit judge ordered former boxing champion Jermain Taylor to undergo a mental evaluation.

Taylor, 40, made his first appearance on felony domestic violence charges stemming from his August arrest by Little Rock police at his Azalea Drive home. He's charged with aggravated assault on a household member, terroristic threatening and misdemeanor domestic battering. The charges together carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Taylor was arrested again Wednesday after prosecutors, citing the charges, moved to revoke the six-year suspended sentence he received for pleading guilty in May 2016 to aggravated assault, second-degree battery and terroristic threatening in a separate case.

Taylor, who won an Olympic bronze medal for boxing in 2000 in Sydney, Australia, was still in the Pulaski County jail Thursday afternoon.

The proceedings against him cannot move forward until the question of his mental health is resolved. The Arkansas State Hospital will oversee Taylor's examination, and the judge gave the doctors until Feb. 11 to report back to him on their findings.