Fire destroys ministry building in Arkansas; 16 departments battle blaze

The Other Side ministry was a complete loss after a fire Wednesday night. - Photo by Cleburne County sheriff's office

A fire destroyed a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in north-central Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

Fire crews were sent to The Other Side ministry in Heber Springs at 2:15 p.m. and worked for four hours trying to control the blaze, Wilburn Fire Department spokeswoman Karen Siler said.

She added that more than 100 firefighters from 16 fire departments in two counties responded. Sonic and a local restaurant, Pizza Pie-Zazz, donated food as crews fought the blaze, she said.

Firefighters work to control a blaze at The Other Side ministry in Heber Springs.

All the occupants at the live-in drug and alcohol rehabilitation center have been accounted for, and no injuries were reported, Siler said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the spokeswoman said the building is a complete loss.

"[The Other Side] does wonderful work in our community, and we have been proud to call them valued partners in serving the citizens of Cleburne County," Sheriff Chris Brown wrote in a Facebook post. "We know that this will not keep them down for long and encourage everyone to keep them in their prayers as they work through this tough time."