Freeze watch: Forecasters expect coldest air of season for much of Arkansas

A freeze watch has been issued for most of Arkansas for Friday night into Saturday morning. - Photo by National Weather Service

The first freeze of the winter season is expected to hit most of Arkansas this weekend, forecasters said.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected in Northwest Arkansas late Thursday into Friday, with a more widespread freeze expected Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

"There’s been a few places that have dropped below freezing, but they’re usually a little bit more exposed — some random place on top of a mountain," National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Koch said. "This is going to be the first significant hard freeze."

A freeze watch is in effect for six Northwest Arkansas counties, where temperatures will drop between 30-32 degrees Thursday, according to the weather service. Chillier air is expected in the region Friday night, when the temperatures are expected to dip into the teens.

In Little Rock, the metro area is expected to drop to 28 degrees on Friday night.

Koch said the number of freezes will increase as arctic air masses continue to move farther south as the winter season progresses.

"We’ve been fluctuating between warmer and cooler weather, but it's that time of year," he said. "Growing season will be coming to a screeching halt."

Forecasters encouraged residents to move potted plants inside, make sure outdoor pets have warm bedding and shelter and cover exposed pipes with installation or heat tape.