Henderson State trustees give president one-year contract extension

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:22 p.m. 0comments

The Henderson State University board of trustees on Thursday voted to extend President Glen Jones’ contract by one year, meaning his employment agreement now runs through June 30, 2023.

One trustee voted no. The board did not give Jones a raise.

In May, 47 of 86 tenured faculty members voted in favor of a no-confidence measure against the president and three vice presidents after a $3.2 million budget deficit led to layoffs and other cuts. That measure urged trustees to place Jones on a one-year provisional contract and to dismiss the vice presidents.

Jones, 48, has been president since 2012. HSU, based in Arkadelphia, is a public institution with 3,958 students.

