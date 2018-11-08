MUSIC SCENE: Hunter at Ron Robinson, Hill at White Water + more Arkansas shows through Sunday

The Charlie Hunter Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Hunter, a renowned guitarist who plays a modified seven-string guitar, will be accompanied by vocalist Dara Tucker and Grammy Award-winning percussionist Keita Ogawa.

A native of Rhode Island, Hunter, 51, grew up in a commune in Mendocino County, Calif. He later moved to Paris and got what he considers on-the-job training by busking on the streets. He returned to San Francisco and played in Michael Franti's political rap group, the Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy.

He has recorded 18 albums since he debuted with Charlie Hunter Trio in 1993. His most recent CD was Everybody Has a Plan Until They Get Punched in the Mouth in 2016.

He has also recorded with Dionne Farris, D'Angelo, William S. Burroughs, Christian McBride, John Mayer, Frank Ocean and Snarky Puppy.

Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 320-5715, cals.org

...

Nikki Hill

Nikki Hill will perform at 9 p.m. today at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Hill, a native of Durham, N.C., released her debut album, Here's Nikki Hill, in 2013, and fully established her reputation as a blues rocker with Heavy Hearts, Hard Fists, in 2015.

Silver Anchors and Or will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, with admission by donations, in a celebration of the life of Luke Hunsicker, a local artist and musician known for his work in American Princes and Sugar and the Raw, who died of brain cancer in 2010. The event is a benefit for the Lucas Clayton Hunsicker scholarship fund, which annually awards a scholarship in art or music to a graduate of Parkview High School.

Kent Burnside

Kent Burnside will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Burnside is the grandson of the late Memphis blues artist R.L. Burnside.

Stephanie Smittle and Isaac Alexander will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday in a benefit for The Arkansas Nonprofit News Network. The show is open to all ages and admission is by donation.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

The Read Southall Band, along with opening act The Mallet Brothers Band, will perform at 8:30 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Ryan Viser, along with opening act Pineapple Beatz and Ares, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10, along with a $2 surcharge for those under age 21.

Southern Avenue, along with opening act Charlotte Taylor, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 the day of the show.

The Drunken Hearts, along with opening act John Lefler, will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 the day of the show.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com

...

The "Best of Arkansas R&B," featuring Keith Savage, Dee Dee Jones, Crissy P and Jason Talbert, along with DJ Nick Hud, will perform at 9:30 p.m. today at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission is $15.

Randall Shreve

Randall Shreve will present an encore performance of his tribute to the late Freddie Mercury of the band Queen; along with opening act John Burnette. Tickets are $15 general admission, $20 VIP or $25 for VIP tables.

"Kittypalooza" will feature Four on the Floor, One Knight Stands, The Violet Hour, Liquid Kitty and Stony Ground, at 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. The show will be a celebration of the life of Kitty Schulze.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

...

Chris DeClerk will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Donna Massey will perform at 9 p.m. today at Cajun's Wharf in Little Rock.

Andy Tanis will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Canvas will perform at 9 p.m. Friday.

Richie Johnson will perform at 5:30 p.m. and The Shame will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $5 after 8 p.m.

Cajun's Wharf, 2400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 375-5351, cajunswharf.com

...

Surfwax, Head Cold and The Ellie Badge will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com

...

The Nace Brothers will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

Fourth generation musicians David and Jimmy Nace, based in Kansas City, Mo., lead a four-piece band that has released seven albums.

The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185, thebigchillhotsprings.com

...

The Drunken Hearts will perform at 8 p.m. today at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is free.

Josh Love will perform at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3007, eldomad.com.

Weekend on 11/08/2018