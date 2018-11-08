Little Rock police investigating shooting near I-30 in downtown Little Rock

Police investigate a shooting in Little Rock on East 9th Street.

One person was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon in downtown Little Rock, authorities said.

Little Rock police blocked 9th Street over Interstate 30 Thursday afternoon after a victim described as being approximately 18 years old was shot, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said. The injuries were not life-threatening, he said.

The victim was walking near the overpass when he was shot, Ford said.

According to dispatch records, the shooting was reported about 2:40 p.m. in the 900 block of McGowan Street, which is between MacArthur Park and Interstate 30.

Little additional information about the shooting was available early Thursday afternoon.