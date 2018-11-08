Petitions for revocation send boxer Taylor back to lockup

Former Olympic medalist and champion boxer Jermain Taylor was arrested Wednesday just two months after his previous stint in the Pulaski County jail.

Taylor was booked into the jail at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday on three charges of petition for revocation, according to the jail's roster. A petition of revocation charge indicates Taylor violated the terms of his bail or probation. The warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 31, court records show.

Chief deputy prosecutor John Johnson said the petition came from the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office and is based on a new charge. Johnson said Taylor's first hearing on the petition charges is today.

Taylor was arrested on charges of terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member on Aug. 29 after he knocked his girlfriend unconscious, according to an arrest report.

The woman told officers that she and Taylor had been arguing before he knocked her unconscious and that when she awoke, Taylor was holding a knife to her throat and threatening to kill her, the report said. When police arrived at his home on Azalea Drive in Little Rock, they observed the woman's face bleeding and she told them she had waited until Taylor left to call the police, according to previous reports.

Taylor posted a $15,000 bond and was released on Aug. 30, according to court records.

The August arrest came just weeks after earlier domestic violence charges against Taylor were dropped because his accuser severed contact with officers, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Taylor has faced multiple battery, domestic battery and aggravated assault charges in Pulaski County and Little Rock courts since taking home the bronze medal in the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, and becoming the undisputed middleweight champion for two years beginning in 2005.

Taylor suffered a severe concussion during a fight in 2011 in Germany. He was arrested in 2014 after reportedly shooting his cousin in the leg, after which came a long string of arrests on battery and assault charges.

Taylor was in jail with no bail set as of Wednesday evening.

Metro on 11/08/2018