Police: Robber steals man's car outside Little Rock home

A robber stole a man's car early Wednesday outside a home in Little Rock, authorities said.

The 27-year-old victim told police he heard loud noises outside his home on Regina Circle and went to the front door at about 2:25 a.m. to investigate.

He was greeted by an unknown assailant who pointed a handgun at him and demanded property, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.

The report states that the man handed over the keys to his 2011 Ford Fusion, and the robber drove away.

No suspect had been named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.