Police investigate after suspected human remains found near Arkansas softball complex

Police in Jonesboro said Thursday they believe human remains found on the city's south side are those of an adult male.

Officer David McDaniel, a spokesman for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the remains were discovered Wednesday evening in a wooded area south of Interstate 555 near a softball complex.

“The remains appear to have been there for an extended period,” he said. “This is large scene and complicated because of the timeframe. Investigators are currently processing the scene for evidence and will work to follow all investigative leads.”

McDaniel said items at the scene suggests the person may have been a transient.