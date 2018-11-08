WEEKEND EVENTS: Dance Harvest 2018, Opera in the Rock, Frankie Valli, Holiday House + more

1 DANCING

Reap the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's theater arts and dance department's Dance Harvest 2018, featuring choreography by dance students and faculty, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the University Theatre in the Center for Performing Arts, 5900 University Drive, Little Rock. Tickets are $10, $5 for children, students, senior citizens, military, UALR faculty and staff. Call (501) 569-3456 or visit visit ualrarts.tix.com.

2 ROCKING

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons bring their catalog of chart-topping hits, including "Sherry" and "Big Girls Don't Cry," to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $45-$100. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

3 CONDUCTING

Guest conductor Sara Ioannides will be on the podium as the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra plays Edward Elgar's "Enigma" Variations and works by Bedrich Smetana and Joan Tower, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. "Symphony Local," a new festival preceding each concert (5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday), features arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and drink vendors. Admission is free with concert tickets -- $16-$68, $10 for students and active duty military; free for K-12 students to the Sunday matinee with a paying adult. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 100, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org. See story on Page 4E.

Opera in the Rock

4 SINGING

Opera in the Rock will present two one-act comic operas in English -- Igor Stravinsky's Mavra and Liam Wade's Part of the Act -- on one bill for "Double Feature: A 1950s Night of Comic Opera," 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $30, $20 for for students; $50 Friday-night VIP tickets (including a drink ticket, priority seating and a third one-act, Gian Carlo Menotti's The Telephone, at 6:30) are sold out. Visit oitr.org or centralarkansastickets.com.

5 SHOPPING I

Thousands of shoppers will swarm the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock during the annual Junior League of Little Rock Holiday House. Main shopping hours are noon-9 p.m. today, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10. There are also special events like Ladies' Night, 5-9 p.m. today, $40; and the children's Doughnuts With Santa, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Call (501) 375-5557 or visit jllr.org.

6 SHOPPING II

The Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St., Little Rock, hosts the season's second Vintage and Craft Market, this one with more of a Christmas theme, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, featuring vintage collectors' items, crafts by area artisans, restored furniture and home decor, antique collectibles, jewelry, children's clothes and accessories, acoustic music and a food truck. Admission is free. Call (501) 410-3938, email larnie@thebernicegarden.org or visit thebernicegarden.org or the Facebook event page, facebook.com/events/240416799955131.

7 LISTENING

The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America Mobility Brass Ensemble, on a tour of Arkansas, sets the following free performances, mostly at colleges and universities:

• 1:40 p.m. today, McAlister Hall Lawn Veterans Day Ceremony pre- and post-ceremony music, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

• 7:30 p.m. Friday, UCA, Snow Fine Arts Center, Conway.

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Fine Arts Center, University of Arkansas at Monticello, U.S. 425, Monticello.

• 3 p.m. Sunday, Veterans Day concert, Brown Chapel, Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville.

• 11 a.m. Tuesday, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, 1200 University Drive, Pine Bluff.

• 10 a.m. Wednesday, Arkansas Veteran's Home, 2401 John Ashley Drive, North Little Rock.

8 READING

Search the Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock, for literary bargains (paperbacks for 50 cents and hardbacks for $1) at the FOCAL Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Friends of Central Arkansas Libraries members and those who buy a $5 wristband can get a head start, 5-7 p.m. today and at 9 a.m. Friday-Saturday. Call (501) 918-3000 or visit cals.org.

9 PAINTING, ETC.

The annual Arkansas League of Artists Exhibition opens with a 2nd Friday Art Night reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday in the galleries of the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, 401 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Musicians Jeff & Louisa from eclectic rock duo The Floor Also Rises will perform. The exhibition will be up through Feb. 23. Admission to reception and the galleries are free. Call (501) 320-5700 or visit butlercenter.org.

10 PICKING

Music in the park, dancing, crafts and concerts highlight the 71st annual Ozark Folk Festival, Friday-Sunday in Eureka Springs. Headliners Funky Feat will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday in The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. Tickets are $20-$40. Many other activities are free. Visit eurekasprings.org/folk.

Weekend on 11/08/2018