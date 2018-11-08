Police: Woman hit by car after 2 teens fight in Little Rock; shots later fired at driver

A woman was hit by a car Wednesday during an argument at an apartment complex in south Little Rock, authorities said.

Two 18-year-old women started fighting at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Spanish Valley Apartments, 5300 Baseline Road, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.

One of the teens then got into a 2009 Chevy Malibu that was driven into a 30-year-old woman who had earlier tried to break up the fight, authorities said. The teen's older sister was the driver, police said.

The Malibu hit the victim, pushing her over the hood and off the windshield, before driving away, the report states. Her injuries were not believed to be serious.

As the Malibu traveled west down Baseline, the two sisters saw a 24-year-old man that the assailants had been fighting over, officers wrote. The report states the man pointed a gun at them and fired rounds into the vehicle, hitting it twice. No injuries were reported.

Police later found the car with the women inside, and they said the victim was struck by the vehicle when she tried to get inside with a Taser.

None of the people listed on the report were on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Thursday morning.