Woman says man tried to take baby

A woman was injured after fighting with an attacker who tried to remove her baby from the back seat of her car in Little Rock early Wednesday, authorities said.

Police were dispatched to the 7000 block of East Wakefield Drive shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to a report.

The victim, 30, told police she had just pulled into her carport after dropping her husband off at work when an assailant tried to put his hand through her car door, the report stated. She closed the door on his hand, and the attacker then tried to pull the woman's baby from the back seat, authorities said.

According to the woman, she fought with her attacker, grabbing at his hair while he hit her in the shin with a baseball bat, police said. The assailant grabbed her neck and took the chain she was wearing, along with a diaper bag, before running away, the report stated.

Authorities said emergency medical services treated the victim on the scene, but she refused to go to the hospital with them, telling paramedics she would go on her own.

Police described the assailant as a medium-built black man, with brown eyes, medium-length hair and a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans at the time, the report stated.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Police arrest man in crowbar attack

A Little Rock man beat a woman with a crowbar minutes after a neighbor reported him drinking beer and yelling at passing cars in the street, court documents said.

Officers arrested Reginald Renard Matthon, 51, Tuesday on a charge of second-degree battery after he reportedly struck a woman multiple times on her head with a crowbar on Sept. 29, according to an affidavit for Matthon's arrest.

Officers said the woman had a "major laceration" on her head and that an ambulance took her to UAMS for medical treatment. The woman told police she had just arrived home when Matthon came toward her yelling with the crowbar raised, but that he did not say anything to her.

A neighbor said she had called 911 about Matthon sitting on the curb drinking beer and yelling at passing cars on the same day that he reportedly attacked the woman, the affidavit said.

The attack victim told police that a man who had been harassing her for several weeks would often urinate on her porch and flash his genitals at her. The woman said she initially assumed that man had attacked her, but later said her attacker was someone she did not know, according to the affidavit.

When shown a photo of Matthon, the woman identified him as the man who attacked her, the affidavit said.

Matthon was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond as of Wednesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

NLR shooting victim overpowers gunman

A gunman in North Little Rock was arrested Tuesday after his victim wrestled the weapon from his hands and fought back, authorities said.

Police arrived at 1416 W. Short 17th St. at approximately 4:20 p.m. and found Donnell Davis, 38, lying on the ground with wounds on his head, legs and chest, a report by North Little Rock police states.

Authorities said Davis is suspected of shooting another man in the leg during an argument. According to the report, the man wrestled the gun away from Davis and struck him with his fists and the weapon, injuring him.

The shooting victim's wounds were not life-threatening and he was not taken to the hospital, police said.

Davis, who also received minor injuries, was transported to the Pulaski County jail on charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons early Wednesday. No bail has been set as of Wednesday evening.

LR woman jailed in beauty store heist

A Little Rock woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with an August robbery that left a beauty supply store employee injured, according to court documents.

A New World Beauty Supply store employee told officers on Aug. 14 that two women came to the checkout counter, checked all of their items and then ran from the store without paying, according to an affidavit for arrest.

While attempting to get away with the stolen merchandise, one of the women threw the store employee to the ground, injuring her knee and wrist, the affidavit said.

After the employee identified the assailants in early October, officers arrested Caprice Willis, 24, on charges of theft of property, robbery and second-degree battery, according to an arrest report.

Willis was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond as of Wednesday evening.

Metro on 11/08/2018