3-year-old Arkansas boy dies after shooting himself in head, police say

by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 1:01 p.m. 2comments

A 3-year-old Arkansas boy died Thursday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself in the head, authorities said.

The child had found a loaded pistol in the back bedroom of his house in the 1500 block of Copeland Street in Camden, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said it appears the boy accidentally shot himself.

His mother, who had briefly left her son to use the bathroom, heard a gunshot and went to the bedroom, the release states. She found the boy lying on the floor next to a bed with a gunshot wound to his head and called for help.

Camden police said they responded just before 1 p.m. and found the mother, identified as Jessica Faulkner, in the living room holding her son. An ambulance took him to an area emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's father is Camden Police Department Officer Alec Faulkner, who was on duty at the time of the incident.

  • LRDawg
    November 9, 2018 at 1:23 p.m.

    Guns don't kill people....right Repukes? If the intention isn't to kill a gun won't kill anyone? Only bad people with guns kill others....right? Tell those falsehoods to this family. A GUN took their sons life. No bad people around, no intention to take life....just a GUN doing the only thing its invented to do, KILL
  • Bullgod1984
    November 9, 2018 at 1:27 p.m.

    A gun owner that stored his weapon improperly killed that child. Again, it's a person that's responsible, not an inanimate object.
