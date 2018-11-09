65-foot Christmas tree to arrive in Little Rock for second annual lighting ceremony

The City of Little Rock is preparing to light a 65-foot Christmas tree later this month at its second annual tree-lighting ceremony.

This year's tree, which will arrive Saturday from Oregon, will be 20 feet taller than last year, the Downtown Little Rock Partnership said in a tweet.

The tree will be delivered to Capitol Plaza, on the corner of Main Street and Capitol Avenue, where it will be raised and anchored in place. It will be lit at 5:30 p.m. Nov.19 in a ceremony called "Bright the Night," according to a news release from the organization.

The Second Baptist Church choir will perform holiday tunes before Mayor Mark Stodola, Santa Claus and a patient from Arkansas Children's Hospital flip the switch and light the tree, Downtown Little Rock Partnership spokesman Anderson Penix said.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided for free from Arkansas Children's Hospital, and a food truck will also be on the scene with light snacks for purchase, he said.

More than 1,000 people attended last year's event, according to an event description.