Arkansas football commitment stats

A statistical look at how Arkansas’ 2019 football commitments are faring.

DB; MYLES BROOKS; 6-2; 190; 4.57 Pflugerville, (Texas) Hendrickson; vs. McNeil

1 TT, 1 int

WR; TREYLON BURKS ; 6-3, 210; 4.5; Warren; vs. CAC

8-244 receiving, 4 TDs, 5-31 rushing, 4-7-137 passing, 3 TDs, 17.5 TT, 1 SA, 2 FF, 1 RF, 1 PBU, 3-88 PR

DL; TAUREAN CARTER; 6-3, 263; Mansfield, (Texas) Mansfield Legacy at Dallas Sunset

24 TT, 4 TFL, 15 QB hurries, 5 SA

DB; MALIK CHAVIS; 6-2; 190; Rison; vs. Hoxie

46-591 rushing, 7 TDs, 2-24 receiving, 1 TD, 1 2-pt conv, 1-22 KOR, 31 TT, 3 PBU, 1 TFL

DE; COLLIN CLAY; 6-5; 255; Oklahoma City Putnam City; Season completed

62 TT, 5.5 SA , 3 TFL, 6 QB hurries, 2 PBU

DE; ERIC GREGORY; 6-3, 270: 4.7; Bradenton, Fla. IMG Academy; Season completed

10 UT, 7 AT, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 SA, 1 QB hurry

TE; HUDSON HENRY; 6-5; 230; Pulaski Academy; vs. Alma

65-854 receiving, 10 TDs, 2 TT, 1 FF

DL; ENOCH JACKSON; 6-0; 290; Mansfield, (Texas) Mansfield Legacy; vs. Dallas Sunset

23 TT, 7 TFL, 4 SA, 6 QB hurries

WR; T.Q. JACKSON ; 6-0; 185; 4.47 Jefferson, Texas ; vs. Redwater

24-603 receiving, 2 TDs, 1-4 rushing, 9-199 PR, 2 TDs, 1 punt 85 yard average, 8 TT, 1 TFL

QB; KJ JEFFERSON; 6-3; 211; 4.69; Sardis, (Miss.) North Panola; vs. North Pontotoc

138-219-2499 passing, 31 TDs, 6 ints, 94-818 rushing, 7 TDs

WR; TREY KNOX, 6-4, 210; Murfreesboro, (Tenn.) Blackman; vs. Mount Juliet

0-2 passing, 1 int, 34-301 rushing, 5 TDs, 33-531 receiving, 4 TDs, 19 TT, 5 TFL, 3 SA, 2-3 KOR

OL; BRADY LATHAM, 6-5, 290; Jenks, Okla.; vs. Putnam City North

Graded 89 percent, no sacks allowed

OL; BEAUX LIMMER; 6-5; 270; 5.01 Tyler, (Texas) Lee; at Horn

Graded 91 percent, 76 will breakers, no sacks allowed

DL; MARCUS MILLER; 6-5; 300; Warren; vs. CAC

46 TT, 6 TFL, 2 QB hurries, 1 RF

WR; SHAMAR NASH; 6-2; 190; Bradenton, (Fla.) IMG Academy; Season completed

9-123 receiving, 1 TD, 2–19 KOR

CB; ADONIS OTEY; 6-0; 170; Murfreesboro, (Tenn.) Blackman; vs.

Mount Juliet

65-667 rushing, 8 TDs, 8-14–65 passing, 1 TD, 13-380 receiving, 5 TDs,

3-105 PR, 1 TD, 1-46 KOR, 4 UT, 1 AT, 1 int

OL; DYLAN RATHCKE; 6-5, 290; Baton Rouge, (La.) University Lab; Open date

No stats

DE; MATAIO SOLI; 6-3; 227; 4.7; Douglas, (Ga.) Douglas County; vs. Habersham Central

56 UT, 23 AT, 28 TFL, 21.5 SA, 4 QB hurries, 2 FF, 1 RF

RB; A’MONTAE SPIVEY; 6-1, 200, 4.4; Phenix City, (Ala.), Central; vs. Davidson

110-868 rushing, 17 TDs, 9-119 receiving, 3-116 KOR

DE; DANTE WALKER; 6-3; 240; Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove; vs. Hart County

NA

DL; CARL WILLIAMS; 6-4, 324; Lufkin, Texas; at Waller

11 TT, 5 SA, 3 QB hurries, 1 blocked FG

DE; ZACH WILLIAMS, 6-4, 225, 4.6; Joe T Robinson; vs. Pottsville

40 UT, 33 AT, 22 TFL, 13 SA, 4 FF, 1 RF

OLB; ZACH ZIMOS, 6-4, 215, 4.59; Richmond (Texas) Fort Bend Travis; vs. Fort Bend Bush

68 UT, 18 AT, 3 TFL, 2 QB hurries, 2 PD, 2 RF, 3-60 receiving, 1 blocked punt

LAST WEEK:

