Arkansas man, 26, dies in two-vehicle collision

A 26-year-old Arkansas man died on Thursday after his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle headed the opposite direction, authorities said.

Eli W. Walker, 26, was driving a 2004 Ford north on Arkansas 59 near Hale Farm Road in the Van Buren area when he crossed the centerline shortly before 10 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Ford then hit a southbound 2010 Isuzu driven by 46-year-old Mark A. Friddle of Paris, police wrote.

Walker suffered fatal injuries. Friddle was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't indicate the severity of his injuries.

Conditions at the time were described as cloudy and dry. Police didn't detail what may have caused the Ford to cross the line.

The death is one of at least 417 in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary information.