Little Rock man shot during argument at home, police say

A Little Rock man was shot in the leg Thursday evening during a dispute at his home, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 5 p.m. at a home in the Southern Pines Mobile Home Park at 9500 S. Heights Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Juan Ricardo Mayagoitia, 29, was shot in the right leg during what appeared to be an argument involving the TV, police said.

The man's 35-year-old wife told police she was in the bathroom when she heard her husband say something about the TV. She then heard a gunshot, officers wrote.

Authorities said they saw that the TV stand had been moved, and the TV had been turned when they arrived at the scene.

They applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg, and he was taken to UAMS Medical Center to be treated for an injury that was not life-threatening, according to the report.

The suspect had not been named at the time of the report, but police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said the gunman was the victim's stepson. Police said Friday afternoon that no arrests had been made in the shooting.