LR man shot in leg near I-30 overpass

Little Rock police had the East Ninth Street/Interstate 30 overpass blocked off Thursday afternoon after a man about 18 years old was shot in his leg, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of East Ninth and McGowan streets near MacArthur Park.

The young man was walking near the overpass when he was shot, Ford said, and police were called about 2:50 p.m. Whether the suspected shooter was driving or walking was not immediately released.

LR sex offender accused of rape

A Little Rock sex offender was arrested Wednesday in the rape of a woman in her home in late October, court documents said.

Officers arrested Floyd Stanfield, 51, Wednesday after someone called in a suspicious-person report on Southern Oaks Drive in southwest Little Rock, according to an affidavit for Stanfield's arrest.

On Oct. 31, a woman told police Stanfield had raped her in her home two days prior, court documents said. The woman told police she had allowed Stanfield to sleep in her spare bedroom because he was a friend of her deceased husband and appeared to be highly intoxicated, officers reported.

In the night, Stanfield reportedly pinned the woman to her bed and raped her before she was able to escape, the affidavit said. Stanfield later reportedly told the woman she should sign her home over to him because she was going to die.

Officers said Stanfield had a previous rape conviction and was registered as a child sex offender.

Stanfield was in the Pulaski County jail on charges of rape and failure to register as a sex offender in lieu of a $1 million bond as of Thursday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Pepper spray spit into deputy's eye

A Pulaski County inmate spit pepper spray into a deputy's eye Wednesday after refusing to shower, according to an incident report.

A deputy was escorting Amanda Woods, 28, to the showers when she refused to shower and sat down, the report said. After asking Woods multiple times to undress and shower, the deputy pepper-sprayed her in the face and, when Woods got up and ran to the other side of the shower room, pepper-sprayed her in the face a second time, according to the report.

The deputy asked for backup and when two other deputies tried to restrain her, Woods spit pepper spray into his right eye, the report said.

Woods was charged with aggravated assault on an officer and remained in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $4,000 bond.

Woman hit by car during an argument

A woman was hit by a car Wednesday during an argument at an apartment complex in south Little Rock, authorities said.

Two 18-year-old women started fighting at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Spanish Valley Apartments, 5300 Baseline Road, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.

One of the teens then got into a 2009 Chevy Malibu, which hit a 30-year-old woman who had earlier tried to break up the fight, authorities said. The driver of the car was the teen's older sister, police said.

The Malibu hit the victim, pushing her over the hood and off the windshield, before driving away, the report states. Her injuries were not believed to be serious.

As the Malibu traveled west on Baseline, the two sisters saw a 24-year-old man that the assailants had been fighting over, officers said. The report states the man pointed a gun at the women and fired rounds into the vehicle, hitting it twice. No injuries were reported.

Police later found the car with the women inside. They told officers that the victim was struck by the vehicle when she tried to get inside with a Taser.

None of the people listed on the report were on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Thursday morning.

Robber with gun steals man's car

A robber stole a man's car early Wednesday outside a home in Little Rock, authorities said.

The 27-year-old victim told police he heard loud noises outside his home on Regina Circle and went to the front door about 2:25 a.m. to investigate.

He was greeted by an unknown assailant who pointed a handgun at him and demanded property, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.

The report states that the man handed over the keys to his 2011 Ford Fusion, and the robber drove away.

No suspect had been named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 11/09/2018