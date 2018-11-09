Police: Motorcyclist who crashed while fleeing North Little Rock authorities dies at hospital

A motorcyclist who crashed into another vehicle while fleeing from North Little Rock police Thursday afternoon has died from his injuries, authorities said.

Officers attempted to stop the motorcycle rider near the intersection of Counts Massie Road and Maumelle Boulevard at 3:30 p.m. for traffic violations, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name hasn't been released, didn't stop and was chased into Maumelle, the release states. The pursuit ended when the rider hit a vehicle at the intersection of Millwood Circle and Maumelle Boulevard, officers wrote.

The motorcyclist was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital, where he later died, North Little Rock police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said. The driver of the vehicle hit by the motorcycle was also hurt and was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the release.

North Little Rock Police Department policy allows police pursuits for traffic violations and misdemeanor offenses when the suspect's identity is not known. Cooper said officers acted appropriately because they did not known the motorcyclist's identity when they initiated the pursuit.

In Little Rock, officers only chase suspects who are accused of committing a felony, and they do not initiate pursuits for traffic violations, police spokesman Michael Ford said. Not knowing the suspect's identity would not be grounds for a chase, he said.