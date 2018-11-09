Smith and highly regarded 2020 prospect click

Arkansas Razorback cornerbacks coach Mark Smith visited Arlington (Texas) High School during last week's open date to check on junior athlete Jahari Rogers.

"It was great with him coming to see me," Rogers said. "Arkansas is showing a lot of love right now and it's really cool."

Rogers, 6-0, 170, 4.4, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, North Texas and Louisiana Tech, but is sure to add numerous others in the future.

He holds Smith in high regard.

"I have a great relationship with Coach Smith," Rogers said. "He is an amazing person and coach. Can't wait until I go down there and see how Fayetteville is."

Rogers plays quarterback for the 9-0 Colts and has completed 109 of 172 passes for 2,120 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing 91 times for 458 yards and 9 touchdowns. The Hogs are recruiting him as a defensive back.

"I wanted to visit [Arkansas] sometime this season, but we're going into playoffs, so it would have to be sometime [later]," said Rogers.

His athleticism also shows in track and field. He has recorded 10.7 seconds in the 100 meters along with a triple jump of 45 feet and a long jump of 22 feet.

Rogers' communication with Smith has helped him feel at ease with the Arkansas assistant.

"He's just a really cool person, fun guy to be around," Roger said. "He just makes you feel comfortable when you're around him."