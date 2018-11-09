Trial set for Rogers man in child sex case

BENTONVILLE -- A March 27 jury trial is scheduled for a former day care worker accused of sexually assaulting three children at Mary's Little Lamb Preschool in Bentonville.

Nathan Jack Clemons, 24, of Rogers is charged with three counts of sexual assault. He could be sentenced on each count from five to 20 years in prison. He previously pleaded innocent to the charges.

Clemons was arrested June 29 in the assault of a 7-year-old boy. The boy told his parents that Clemons gave him a massage during "movie time" and touched him inappropriately, according to court documents.

Bentonville police arrested Clemons for a second time in August after he was accused of sexually assaulting a second child at the preschool. He was arrested in September in connection with sexually assaulting a third child at the school.

Tyler Williams, deputy prosecutor, previously told the judge that the sexual assaults of two of the children are on video, and the parents of the third boy stepped forward with their concerns.

The children were interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, according to court documents.

Clemons worked in 2015 for a boys ranch in Jasper County, Mo., according to the affidavit. He was accused of touching children's legs and feet, and talking about self-gratification, sex and his history of being abused as a child, according to the affidavit.

Clemons also worked for a school district in Galena, Kan., where he was accused of taking a photograph of a child and sending it to a friend with a lewd comment about the child, the document states.

The Jasper County sheriff's office investigated Clemons in 2012 and 2013 for having inappropriate online conversations with minors including a 13-year-old, according to the affidavit.

Clemons wasn't arrested in connection with the previous allegations. He is free on $375,000 bond.

Metro on 11/09/2018