Trump says video distributed by White House wasn't altered

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2018 file photo, CNN correspondent Jim Acosta does a stand up before the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. The White House on Wednesday suspended the press pass of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta after he and President Donald Trump had a heated confrontation during a news conference. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is claiming that a video the White House released depicting contact between a White House staffer and a CNN reporter wasn't altered.

Trump tells reporters that the video distributed by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was simply a "close up" and "was not doctored."

But a frame-by-frame comparison with an Associated Press video of the same incident shows the one tweeted by Sanders appears to speed up CNN reporter Jim Acosta's arm movement when he makes contact with a White House intern.

We stand by our decision to revoke this individual’s hard pass. We will not tolerate the inappropriate behavior clearly documented in this video. pic.twitter.com/T8X1Ng912y — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

Trump's also defending the seizure of Acosta's White House press credential and the president is suggesting that more reporters could lose theirs.

Trump claims reporters aren't "treating the office of the president with respect."