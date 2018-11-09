Victim in shooting near I-30 in Little Rock identified

Authorities have identified the person who was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon in downtown Little Rock.

Nathan Sprouse, 18, of Little Rock, was shot while walking near the Interstate 30 overpass, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.

Two 16-year-old witnesses told police they were walking with Sprouse at 2:30 p.m. when three black males pulled up in a white vehicle and began shooting at them.

All three teens fell to the ground, and Sprouse was hit in the right leg, the report states. Police said his injury was not considered life-threatening.

A 61-year-old man also reported to police that a side window in his car had been shattered by a stray bullet while he was parked at the Superstop at 724 E. 9th St.

No suspects had been named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.