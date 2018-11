A water main break has shut down the westbound lanes of Cantrell Road in part of Little Rock.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said before 9 a.m. that the break is just east of Reservoir Road. Traffic was being detoured onto Reservoir.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map at 9:10 a.m. showed stopped traffic on Cantrell and on Reservoir.

There was no immediate word on when the lanes were expected to reopen.