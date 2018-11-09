Woman's body found in car pulled from eastern Arkansas river

The body of a woman who was missing for nearly a week was recovered Thursday from an Arkansas river, authorities said.

Marianna police found the body of 59-year-old Rosetta Arnold inside her vehicle, which was pulled at 8:15 p.m. from the Languille River, the department wrote Friday in a Facebook post.

Police said Arnold went missing Nov. 2 and was last seen that day at 10 p.m.

The body will be sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the cause of death, officers wrote.

No foul play is suspected.