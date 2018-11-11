1910 Magnolia jailhouse to get new life

MAGNOLIA -- Magnolia's oldest downtown building is on its way to a modern renaissance.

Fitted with gargoyles and steel-plated doors, the former Columbia County jailhouse, just off the Magnolia square, will become a boutique hotel, complete with all of the antique charm of an estimated 108-year-old structure and embracing its one-of-a-kind history, officials said.

The hotel is to include 10 guest rooms, some overlooking the square, and will be called La Bella Vita of Magnolia.

Leading the endeavor is McNeil resident Gina Blann, the new owner of the property, along with her cousin, Pam Goodman. In September, Blann bought the building from its former Canadian owner, Lisa McNally, who, according to Columbia County real estate records, acquired the property in 2014 for $22,000. The former owner removed the antique copper and tin ceilings in the now-gutted structure.

The idea for the boutique hotel conversion and business venture came to Blann one day as she drove past the old building.

"I was driving to Law Plumbing Supply," said Blann, "And I drove by the jail, and I called [Pam] and said, 'we can do something with this place.'"

The businesswomen hope to keep the jail's "unique charm," but bolster it with Italian villa style decor and extensive refurbishing of the interior and exterior, as well as the building's lawn and grounds.

"I like beautiful landscapes," Blann said. "We will remove most of the fencing, but we could leave a little portion in the back because we will be a pet-friendly hotel."

The guest entrances to the structure are planned for along the north, facing Calhoun Street, along with east-facing Jefferson Street.

The first floor is to include a lobby and possibly three rooms, with an elevator to take guests upstairs to at least seven additional rooms. The bulk of the outside landscaping is planned for the Calhoun Street lawn to highlight a magnolia tree that sits there.

With the architects visiting for the first time Thursday, a price tag for the renovation is not yet finalized.

The former jail, with its concrete reinforced walls and virtually no wood or perishable framing, has sat unused for nearly 20 years.

The property owner indicated that she hopes to be open and operating within two years, but Blann, along with the architects, said no firm opening date is set.

The original architect's great-grandson is the architect on the project. Charles Thompson of Little Rock designed the building in the early 20th century. His descendant, Ed Levy, along with Aaron Scott of Little Rock firm AIA, are heading up its revitalization.

The fifth-generation architect has been part of multiple buildings in Magnolia, including the design of Southern Arkansas University's agricultural business building.

NW News on 11/11/2018