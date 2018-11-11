Bullets fly, but no injuries reported

A barrage of shots was fired Saturday afternoon in downtown Little Rock, but no one was injured, a police spokesman said.

Officers were called to the area of Seventh and Scott streets after a 911 caller reported a man chasing and shooting toward a group of men, police spokesman Eric Barnes said Saturday. Police dispatch records showed that the call came in at 3:26 p.m.

Barnes said no one was injured, and police officers were collecting evidence at the scene to see whether they could identify a suspect.

Man facing drug, firearm charges

A Jacksonville man was arrested Friday after officers found a cache of marijuana while responding to a shots-fired call within the city limits, according to an arrest report.

Steven George Whitford, 66, reportedly fired a gun, attracting police officers to his Lee Street residence, where they found multiple plastic bags and mason jars containing marijuana, as well as a brick of butter imbued with the leafy substance, and marijuana cookies, the report for Whitford's arrest said.

Officers arrested Whitford on charges of theft by receiving, possession of paraphernalia and discharging a firearm in city limits, the report said.

Whitford was no longer listed in the Pulaski County jail roster as of Saturday evening.

Fight at jail leads to assault counts

Two Pulaski County jail inmates were charged with assault after fighting in the jail Friday, an arrest report said.

Stephen Green, 46, and LinQuinton Mardel Dean, 27, were charged with second-degree assault after scuffling in the S-unit of the jail, the report said.

Green was in the jail on charges of forgery, theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance and had been incarcerated 35 days at the time of the fight, according to the jail's roster. No additional bail amount has been set on the assault charge, but his bail on the previous charges was $2,000.

Dean was arrested on multiple domestic battery charges, a first-degree battery charge and a charge of violating an order of protection. He had been in the Pulaski County jail 513 days, jail records show. No bail has been set related to the jail fight, but Dean bail was set at $200,000 on the previous charges, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 11/11/2018