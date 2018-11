The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 2917 Cantrell Rd., business, Leo Chapdelaine, 11:30 p.m. Oct. 31, property value unknown.

• 11816 Vimy Ridge Rd., residence, William Spencer, 6 a.m. Nov. 1, property value unknown.

• 1805 Marshall St., residence, Tiara Higgins, 11 a.m. Nov. 1, property valued at $401.

72204

• 4105 Elam St., residence, Misty Rice, 7:50 p.m. Oct. 28, cash totaling $20,000, property valued at $50,032.

• 3320 Elam St., residence, Shayla Hooks, 9 a.m. Oct. 29, property valued at $4,200.

• 6221 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, Josh Hubbard, 11:45 a.m. Oct. 29, property valued at $6,278.

• 7815 Parkwood Dr., residence, Aishah Adams, 6 p.m. Oct. 29, property valued at $5,000.

• 2101 S. Cedar St., residence, Hector Torres, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 31, property valued at $3,250.

• 2223 S. Oak St., residence, Dominique Williams, 6:31 p.m. Nov. 1, property value unknown.

• 4220 Zion St., residence, Johnny Moore, 10 p.m. Nov. 1, cash totaling $400, property valued at $775.

72205

• 301 Beckwood Dr., residence, Caroline Robbins, 6:30 a.m. Oct. 29, property valued at $401.

• 4015 W. Markham St., business, Kelvin Huntley, 1:25 a.m. Oct. 30, property valued at $137.

• 9601 Relda Dr., residence, Kenyatta Johnson, 3 a.m. Oct. 30, property valued at $929.

• 4110 A St., residence, Mildred Lockwood, 6:30 a.m. Oct. 30, property valued at $501.

• 7820 W. Capitol Ave., business, William Canady, 5:58 p.m. Nov. 1, property valued at $500.

72206

• 2324 S. Summit St., residence, Joseph Binzer, 9:15 a.m. Nov. 1, property valued at $501.

72207

• 6838 Cantrell Rd., residence, Iman Bush, 9:43 a.m. Oct. 30, property value unknown.

• 7201 Kentucky Ave., residence, Chester Brown, 9:41 p.m. Oct. 31, property valued at $56.

72209

• 4 Winchester Dr., residence, Rosario Quintanilla, 2 p.m. Oct. 28, property valued at $1,335.

• 9424 Chicot Rd., business, Renita Day, midnight Oct. 29, property valued at $1,100.

• 5225 Stanley Dr., residence, Jahoney Russell, 4:56 a.m. Oct. 29, cash totaling $400, property valued at $3,100.

• 6500 Mabelvale Cut Off Rd., business, Luqman Butt, 2 a.m. Oct. 31, property value unknown.

• 7001 Lancaster Rd., residence, Roderick Jones, 7:15 a.m. Oct. 31, property valued at $1,331.

• 3939 Wooddale Dr., residence, Jennifer Beasley, 6:44 p.m. Nov. 1, property value unknown.

• 7213 Fairfield Dr., residence, Betty Green, 10:45 a.m. Nov. 2, property value unknown.

• 7604 Woodhaven Dr., residence, Aleslie Davis, 1:21 p.m. Nov. 2, property valued at $2,550.

• 8923 Sunset Lane, business, Gregory Plunkett, 7:49 p.m. Nov. 2, property valued at $120.

• 5412 Baseline Rd., business, Adaneli Carlo, 1:31 a.m. Nov. 3, property valued at $22,478.

72103

• 11221 Legion Hut Rd., residence, Patricia Ramos, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 28, property valued at $801.

72210

• 13420 Otter Creek Parkway, business, Mohammad Mozaham, 11:17 p.m. Oct. 29, cash totaling $100.

72211

• 13703 Ivy Point Dr., residence, Lauren Anderson, 1:05 p.m. Oct. 31, property valued at $1,200.

72212

• 11220 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, unknown, 11:20 p.m. Oct. 28, property valued at $5,350.

72223

• 3 Shepard Hills Cove, residence, Dorothy Morey, noon Oct. 21, property valued at $6,000.

• 135 Courts Lane, residence, John Hanks, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30, property value unknown.

72227

• 1221 Reservoir Rd., residence, Keondra Neely, noon Oct. 24, property valued at $501.

• 2000 Reservoir Rd., residence, Tina Russell, 3:30 a.m. Oct. 28, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 2500 Willow St., Apt. 718, residence, Rufus Jones, 2:50 p.m. Nov. 2, property valued at $135.

• 1023 Parker St., residence, Amber Pye, 8:09 a.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $2,725.

72116

• 3900 McCain Park Dr., Bldg. 9 A. 155, residence, Kevin Tyiska Jr., 8:45 p.m. Oct. 29, property valued at $710.

72118

• 4700 Pike Ave., business, unknown, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, property valued at $500.

