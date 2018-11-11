Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Drivetime Mahatma Masterson Online Most commented Obits Traffic Newsletters Weather Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Divorces

by -- Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m. 0comments

The following divorces granted were recorded in the circuit clerks' offices Nov. 1-7.

BENTON COUNTY

2017-411. Ayodaji Adesina v. Josephine Adesina

2018-922. Jennifer Mason v. Mark Mason

2018-955. Harold Williams v. Rita Williams

2018-1117. Sarah McIntyre v. Trevor McIntyre

2018-1289. Tia McDaniel v. Ryan McDaniel

2018-1535. Heather Lane v. Matthew Lane

2018-1541. Christian Jones v. Cinta Franco

2018-1622. Beatrice Pierce Moehr v. Dennis Moehr

2018-1633. Lance Glover v. Jessica Glover

2018-1684. Anselmo Vega v. Taissia Vega

2018-1695. Brandi Harrington v. Charles Harrington

2018-1726. Melvona Ahart v. Steve Ahart

2018-1743. Tristan Wilson v. Aaron Wilson

2018-1749. Jose Vanegas v. Yosselyn Gomez-Alvarez

2018-1765. Brooke Lopez v. Noe Lopez

2018-1802. Sara Harris v. Jeffrey Harris

WASHINGTON COUNTY

2017-2009. Christine Klinger v. Timothy Klinger

2018-818. Spring Applegate v. Jeffrey Applegate

2018-1183. Jonathan Boelkins v. Sara Rose Boelkins

2018-1366. Andre Whiteley v. Pamela J. Whiteley

2018-1465. Kayla Johnson v. William Johnson

2018-1517. Kalisha Tolefree v. Maurice Tolefree

2018-1555. Kara Webster v. Joshua Deshay

2018-1590. Pamela Fields v. Benjamin Fields

2018-1618. Jeffrey Sprott v. Deeann Sprott

2018-1631. Bethany Skelton v. Matthew Clark

2018-1638. Iva Gragson v. Thomas Gragson

2018-1656. Shawn Holman v. Lisa Holman

2018-1696. Deborah Moorehead v. Michael Moorehead

NW News on 11/11/2018

Print Headline: Divorces

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT