First lady's eyewear a focal point

CATARACT FACT: It was the eyewear that raised eyebrows.

On Election Night, Arkansas first lady Susan Hutchinson wore sunglasses during husband Gov. Asa Hutchinson's victory speech. We also noticed her wearing shades with a formal gown in a photo from the previous Saturday's Breath of Life Gala, a benefit for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (see today's High Profile section, Page 2D).

Mrs. Hutchinson was gracious to answer our nosy questions about this new look.

"Well, I was trying to make it a fashion statement," she says with a laugh. "It's a very mundane reason, actually. I had cataract surgery on Halloween."

She jokes, "I wanted to come home as a pirate. I had one eye patch -- I could not get them to color it black though, I don't know why. They insisted on using white gauze."

The glasses, the pair she wears while playing tennis, were for glare protection; she stopped wearing them Thursday.

As for scheduling the surgery so close to Election Day, she says between the doctor's calendar and hers, there were two options: "It was basically have it Halloween or have it the morning after the election. So I chose Halloween. ... I was going to lay low and stay out of the public light but ... I just didn't want to be a hermit. And then, of course, Election Night, I've got to be there. ... Asa said it didn't make a different to him which time I did it.

"But I didn't want him worrying about getting me to the surgeon's office at 6:30 in the morning the day after the election."

It's not easy having an eye procedure when you're in the public eye.

ACTOR FACTOR: When friends Danea and Graham Smith of Little Rock booked their Airbnb stay in New York City's Greenwich Village, Danea figured they might see stars; they heard famous actors lived in the building across the street.

She didn't know she'd become a star too.

The couple was recently outside enjoying coffee when their vacation neighbor reportedly hit a man during parking spot dispute. That neighbor, Alec Baldwin, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment.

"They just swarmed me," Danea says about reporters asking her questions. "There were like 15 of them. It was crazy."

She did appear on TV news, and she insists, not at her best hour: "I had just woken up from a nap."

It seems the allegedly cranky Baldwin needed one too.

SundayMonday on 11/11/2018