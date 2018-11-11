Hogs chances with 4-star CB 'high' after visit

— Arkansas cornerback target Gregory Brooks, a Mississippi State commitment, left his official visit to Fayetteville on Sunday thinking hard about the Razorbacks.

“It was good,“ Brooks said. “I was really impressed. I like it a lot. It just opened my eyes a lot. A lot of different ways. I thought it was gonna be country here. It showed me different and I had fun.”

Brooks (5-11, 175 pounds) of Harvey, (La.) West Jefferson has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Kansas State and numerous others. The Hogs lost 24-17 to LSU on Saturday, but that didn’t faze him.

“The game was just live,” Books said. “Even though they didn't win it was a good atmosphere.”

He gave insight about Arkansas’ chances with him after the trip.

“It went up high,” Brooks said. “Real high.”

ESPN rates Brooks a 4-star recruit, the No. 36 cornerback in the nation and No. 18 prospect in Louisiana. He recorded 55 tackles and five interceptions as a junior.

Brooks is being recruited by cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and safeties coach Ron Cooper.

“It was good,” he said. “Getting a good relationship with them.”