Hogs make inroads with Juco LB target

— Arkansas did their best to try to flip junior college linebacker Lakia Henry from one SEC school to the Hogs during his official visit, and it appears they made a strong case.

“It was really interesting,” Henry said. “I really enjoyed myself.”

Henry, 6-1, 225 pounds of Dodge City Community College in Kansas committed to Tennessee in May. He officially visited the Volunteers last weekend before making his way to Fayetteville Friday through Sunday.

He gave his thoughts on Arkansas and his recruiting process.

“They came in kind of late,” Henry said. “It’s a really nice place. I really have to look at my options ore differently now, but i’m still committed to Tennessee, but we’ll see what goes on.”

The highlight of the trip was watching the Hogs defense under defensive coordinator John Chavis line up against LSU.

“Just watching the defense play, actually see what Chief is doing with Arkansas,” Henry said.

The Razorbacks have a plan for Henry if junior linebacker De’Jon Harris stays or leaves after this season.

“If Scoota was to come back, they want me play Will linebacker,” Henry said. “If Scoota was to leave, I would play inside.”

Henry, who recorded 110 tackles as a freshman, had 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and 2 pass breakups this season.

The surprised of the trip is a familiar theme of so many recruits who visit Arkansas.

“Oh the facilities, were nicer than what I thought they were going to be,” Henry said.