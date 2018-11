Public Meetings

Monday

4 p.m.

Rogers Airport Commission -- Conference room, Beaver Aviation, 6 Hammerschmidt Drive

5 p.m.

Lincoln School Board -- Administration building, 107 E. School St.

5:30 p.m.

Bentonville School Board -- Administration Building, 500 Tiger Blvd.

Benton County Historical Society -- 306 N.W. Second St. Bentonville

6 p.m.

Decatur City Council -- Conference room, City Hall, 310 Maple Ave.

Farmington City Council -- City Hall, 354 W. Main St.

Greenland City Council -- City Hall, 8 E. Ross St.

Little Flock Planning Commission -- City Hall, 1500 Little Flock Drive

6:30 p.m.

Bella Vista Planning Commission -- District Court, 612 W. Lancashire Blvd.

Cave Springs Water and Sewer Committee -- Conference room, City Hall, 134 N. Main St.

Little Flock City Council -- City Hall, 1500 Little Flock Drive

7 p.m.

Winslow City Council -- City Hall, 108 N. Winslow Blvd.

Tuesday

Noon

Bentonville Public Art Committee -- 305 S.W. A St.

5 p.m.

Springdale School Board -- Administration Building, 804 W. Johnson Ave.

Rogers School Board -- Kelley Administration Building, 500 W. Walnut St.

5:30 p.m.

Washington County Finance and Budget Committee --Quorum Court room, Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Siloam Springs Planning Commission -- Board room, City Hall, 400 N. Broadway

6 p.m.

Benton County Committee of the Whole -- Quorum Courtroom, County Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave. Bentonville

Centerton City Council -- City Hall, 290 N. Main St.

Gravette Planning Commission -- Gravette Historical Museum, 503 S.E. Charlotte St.

Johnson City Council -- City Hall, 2904 Main Drive.

Springdale City Council -- Room 236, 201 Spring St.

6:30 p.m.

Avoca City Council -- City Hall, 222 N. Old Wire Road

Cave Springs City Council -- American Legion, 168 W. Glenwood Ave.

Decatur School Board -- Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St.

Goshen City Council -- City Hall, 124 S. Church St.

Rogers City Council -- Council chambers, City Hall, 301 W. Chestnut St.

West Fork City Council -- City Hall, 262 W. Main St.

7 p.m.

Pea Ridge Park Commission -- City Hall, 977 Weston St.

Wednesday

5 p.m.

Bentonville Board of Adjustment -- Community Development Building, 305 S.W. A St.

Thursday

1 p.m.

Springdale Municipal Airport Commission -- Council chambers, 201 Spring St.

4 pm.

Springdale Public Library Board -- Board room, Springdale Library, 405 S. Pleasant St.

5 p.m.

Greenland School Board -- Middle School Multipurpose Room, 55 N. Sandy

6 p.m.

Washington County Quorum Court -- Quorum Court room, Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

6:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs Parks & Recreation Board -- Board room, City Hall, 400 N. Broadway

West Fork Planning Commission -- City Hall, 262 W. Main St.

7 p.m.

Elkins City Council -- City Hall, 1874 Stokenbury Road

Gentry Planning Commission -- City Hall, 101 W. Main St.

NW News on 11/11/2018