Smith helps land 4-star cornerback Devin Bush

— The University of Arkansas strong recruiting class has gotten stronger with the commitment of 4-star cornerback Devin Bush.

Bush and his parents arrived Saturday morning for his official visit. Despite playing LSU later in the evening, Bush was able to spend a good amount of time with Arkansas assistant coach Mark Smith.

"The best part was chilling with Coach Smith all day, even on a game day,” Bush said. “He had a game to play that night, but I saw his face for most of the day and most of my visit. That was a big thing for me.”

Bush (6-0, 187 pounds) of New Orleans Edna Karr had scholarship offers from LSU, Oklahoma, Clemson, Florida, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia, Virginia, Florida State and numerous others. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 16 cornerback and No. 219 overall prospect in the nation.

He has good chemistry with Smith.

"He has a positive vibe and it seems like he has a winning attitude,” Bush said. “That’ll be good going through my three, four years at any university, a coach with a positive attitude, that's a good coach.”

Bush liked what he saw of the Hogs as they battled LSU.

“I saw a team that fought hard in the fourth quarter versus a dominant team,” said Bush, who was also recruited by safeties coach Ron Cooper. “They never showed a lack of effort even when they were down. It was a team that fought hard and I feel like they have a bright future, with more effort at practice, the right personnel in the game, they'll be a good team.”

He sees himself making a difference at Arkansas.

“I can see myself making a difference in the culture of the team with a winning attitude,” Bush said.

Bush, who was hosted by freshman safety and Louisiana native Joe Foucha, was able to interact with several of the Razorback commitments at the game, including defensive linemen Collin Clay, Enoch Jackson Jr. and Taurean Carter.

"Bonding with them was real easy,” Bush said. “Everybody was real open with each other, we created friendships over the matter of minutes just over the stuff we related to. We watched the game together, we ate, we hung out. It was all nice.”

Academics also played a role in Bush’s decision. He plans to major in business and is impressed with the Sam M. Walton College of Business.

“I heard that's one of the top things in the program,” Bush said. “When I go to college, I'll be studying finance and business. I want to be a businessman in my future.”

His parents also liked what Arkansas had to offer.

"They loved it,” he said. “I didn't really talk to them a lot about it, but just seeing their faces and their vibes from it, I feel like they had a good time.”

The Hogs also hosted fellow Louisiana cornerback and Mississippi State commitment Gregory Brooks. Bush said the two have discussed playing together.

“We don't really dwell on it too much, but if that happens, then I think it'll be a good deal for me and him both, and the team we're playing for,” Bush said.

In addition to Fourche, the Hogs have several others from Louisiana on the roster. Bush said Fourche, linebackers De’Jon Harris and Andrew Parker made him feel welcome.

"Definitely, they came, showed love, talked to me and asked me how I was doing,” Bush said.

The facilities at Arkansas surprised Bush.

“I had never seen Arkansas' facilities, but it seemed top notch,” Bush said. “There’s a lot of stuff that will help the athletes get their bodies right and their minds right. It takes a lot of stress off the body.”

Bush is the Hogs' No. 24 commitment for the 2019 class.