1 killed, 2 hurt in wrong-way collision on interstate in Arkansas

A 40-year-old woman died early Sunday after the vehicle she was riding in was hit by a car driving the wrong way on an interstate in eastern Arkansas, authorities said.

The collision happened at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 55 in West Memphis, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Troopers wrote that 55-year-old Acue Wicks Jr. of Memphis, Tenn., was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry south in the northbound lanes when he hit a northbound 2010 Dodge Challenger.

The driver of the Dodge, 53-year-old Darrell Bobo of Memphis, Tenn., was hurt, and a passenger, Latanya Thomas of West Memphis, suffered fatal injuries, the report states.

Wicks was also listed as hurt.

The report didn't indicate how the Camry ended up driving on the wrong side of the highway. Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 419 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.