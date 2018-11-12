Sections
ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after opening round of the playoffs

by Rex Nelson | Today at 10:34 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Pulaski Academy running back Izarius Woods (left) runs away from Alma linebacker Gabe Jensen during the Bruins’ 57-21 victory over the Airedales on Friday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. For more high school football photos, visit arkansasonline.com/galleries.

There weren’t many changes in the rankings following the first week of the high school football playoffs.

In fact, six of our Top 10 teams had first-round byes.

The four teams that did play won easily: No. 6 Pulaski Academy beat Alma 57-21; No. 7 Fayetteville beat Little Rock Catholic 45-17; No. 9 Conway beat Rogers 49-7; and No. 10 Joe T. Robinson beat Pottsville 47-12.

Things get more interesting this week in the second round. There are some matchups that we’re used to seeing in the finals — Pulaski Academy against Little Rock McClellan in Class 5A, Arkadelphia against Warren in Class 4A, etc.

Here are the updated rankings as we move in the second round of the playoffs:

OVERALL

  1. North Little Rock
  2. Greenwood
  3. Bryant
  4. West Memphis
  5. Bentonville
  6. Pulaski Academy
  7. Fayetteville
  8. Benton
  9. Conway
  10. Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 7A

  1. North Little Rock
  2. Bryant
  3. Bentonville
  4. Fayetteville
  5. Conway

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. West Memphis
  3. Benton
  4. Marion
  5. Searcy

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Little Rock Christian
  3. Harrison
  4. Texarkana
  5. Little Rock McClellan

CLASS 4A

  1. Joe T. Robinson
  2. Warren
  3. Stuttgart
  4. Shiloh Christian
  5. Rivercrest

CLASS 3A

  1. Booneville
  2. Smackover
  3. Clinton
  4. Rison
  5. Prescott

CLASS 2A

  1. Hazen
  2. Junction City
  3. Foreman
  4. Conway Christian
  5. Mount Ida

