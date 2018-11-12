Arkansas woman seeking stolen urn containing grandparents' ashes

A central Arkansas woman is searching for an urn containing her grandparents' ashes that was stolen from a storage unit earlier this month.

Dee Treadwell said the urn had been in her parents' storage unit in Morrilton for about a month before the break-in was reported Nov. 7.

Despite calling more than 60 pawn shops and looking through dumpsters and trash cans, she said there's been no sign of the urn.

Treadwell later posted an emotional Facebook video asking for the thief to return her grandparents' ashes. The video had been viewed 146,000 times and shared nearly 3,000 times as of Monday afternoon.

"You can have it all. You can have every bit of it," Treadwell said in the video. "I won't press charges, but please give me back the urn. It's useless to you, and it means the world to us."

The urn is described as a golden, square container that has been customized with her grandparents' names, birth dates and death dates.

Treadwell said her grandparents, Don and Joyce Ferguson, were married 43 years before her grandfather died Feb. 28, 2004. His wife died the same day two years later. Treadwell said the cause of death was a broken heart.

"My grandparents were really superheroes," she said. "They raised me from very young, and they always made sure to go above and beyond for me and every child they came across."

A reward will be offered to anyone who can return the urn or any of the property that was stolen from the storage unit.

"The outpouring of support has been humbling," she said. "[My grandparents] never gave up, and I won’t either."