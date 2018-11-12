FDA seizes food, medicine exposed to animal infestation at Arkansas grocery's warehouse

An Arkansas grocery store has been shut down after the Food and Drug Administration found animal-infested food and expired medicine during an inspection of the business' warehouses.

The seizure occurred Wednesday and Thursday at J&L Grocery off U.S. 71 in Alma following an inspection in September and October, according to a news release from the FDA.

The inspection revealed unsanitary conditions in which dead opossums, dead rodents, rodents' nests, live raccoons, live cats and animal feces were found in sheds and warehouses used to store food, cosmetics and medical products, officials said.

The discount grocery store — which receives, stores and distributes products through brokers in the salvage market — has seven warehouses in Arkansas, according to the FDA.

The agency issued two detention orders on Oct. 9 and 19 to allow for the seizure of drugs and food stored in plastic, paper or cardboard packaging. Seized products included food, expired over-the-counter drugs, cosmetics and medical devices, the release states.

J&L Grocery posted Thursday on its Facebook page that the business would close until further notice but that its liquidation stores would remain open.