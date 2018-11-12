For Razorbacks, home not happy

FAYETTEVILLE -- If you can't remember the last time the University of Arkansas won an SEC home game, it's understandable.

It has been two years, and the Razorbacks won't get another chance for 11 months.

LSU started Arkansas' eight-game SEC home losing streak in 2016 and kept it going Saturday with a 24-17 victory at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks (2-8, 0-6 SEC) last won an SEC home game on Nov. 5, 2016, when they beat Florida 31-10.

LSU pounded Arkansas 38-10 the next week at Razorback Stadium to start what has become a 1-14 SEC stretch for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas' other SEC home losses in that span are against Auburn, Mississippi State and Missouri in 2017, and Alabama, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and LSU this season.

Texas A&M's 50-43 victory over Arkansas in overtime in 2017 counted as a home game for the Razorbacks, but it was played in Arlington, Texas.

Next season's Arkansas-Texas A&M matchup in Arlington also will be a home game for the Razorbacks, but their first in-state SEC game won't be until Oct. 19 against Auburn.

The Razorbacks finish this season at Mississippi State (6-4, 2-4 SEC) and Missouri (6-4, 2-4).

"We have to get some wins," junior quarterback Ty Storey said. "Obviously, that would be huge for the program, for the seniors to send them out the right way.

"The seniors deserve a lot better than what we've given them. Hopefully, we can get those next two wins and we'll feel better about ourselves."

The Razorbacks must win at least one of their last two games to avoid becoming the first Arkansas team with 10 losses.

"I know we're not making a bowl game, but you've still got pride to play for, these seniors to play for," junior defensive lineman McTelvin Agim said. "You've still got your family, yourself to play for. These coaches."

Agim said the Razorbacks have put in too much work to give up on the season.

"I feel like people are still going to show up and be ready for meetings, be ready for practice," he said. "Then we get into next week and be ready for Mississippi State. Trying to get that win.

"Every week we put a win or a loss behind us. We can't dwell on this. I wish it was a game we won. I most definitely wish we could have brought the Boot back for the fans."

LSU kept the Golden Boot -- the trophy for the Arkansas-LSU winner -- with a third consecutive victory over the Razorbacks.

Arkansas cut a 24-3 deficit to 24-17 with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers held the ball for the final 5:27.

Senior linebacker Dre Greenlaw said a strong finish can set up Arkansas for future success.

"I feel like if we can go out the next two weeks and get a W, that's just going to bring a lot of momentum to the program," Greenlaw said. "Those guys that are going to be here next year, they're going to have some energy, some juice, and they're going to feel like they can do it. That's the goal."

