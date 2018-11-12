Former CEO of nonprofit linked to Arkansas bribery pleads guilty

The former CEO of a Missouri mental health provider accused of bribing Arkansas legislators has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy in federal court in Springfield, Mo.

Marilyn Nolan admitted that between 2008 until June 30, 2017, she conspired with four other company executives, including Arkansas lobbyist Rusty Cranford, to “embezzle, steal, obtain by fraud, and without authority knowingly misapply and convert to their use” property belonging to the charity Preferred Family Healthcare Inc. of Springfield, formerly Alternative Opportunities Inc.

The federal information outlining Nolan’s crimes said she received more than $4.1 million from the companies in theft, embezzlement and unlawful conversion of funds.

Nolan had worked for the companies since 1992, according to court documents, and directed lobbying and governmental affairs. She and other executives were ousted by the nonprofit's board early this year.

Nolan faces up to five years in prison and fines. Her plea agreement says she will pay $4.1 million in restitution, less credit for amounts paid in taxes on the criminal scheme. She was arrested and released on a personal recognizance bond.