FILE - In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

In a statement released by attorney Michael Avenatti, a country club patron said he’s considering whether to pursue criminal charges against Tucker Carlson after cellphone video showed the Fox News host appearing to threaten him during a scuffle at the bar.

Print Headline: Fox News host accused in barroom scuffle

