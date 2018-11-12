Jonesboro police probe shooting

Police in Jonesboro said they are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that sent a person to the hospital.

Officer Lyle Waterworth, a spokesman for the Jonesboro Police Department, said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of West Huntington Avenue around 1:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting. He said the incident left one person injured, and that person was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Metro on 11/12/2018