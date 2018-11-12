Sections
Police: Man broke into home, got in bed naked with residents

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:33 a.m.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia man is accused of breaking into an Augusta home, rummaging around and then jumping naked into bed with two residents.

News outlets report 29-year-old Christopher Lindner has been arrested on charges including criminal trespassing. A Columbia County Sheriff's Office's report says he broke in last week and jumped into bed with the couple, who was watching television.

It says they fled the home with Lindner in pursuit. It says responding deputies found Lindner lying in a roadway and he fled. Authorities approached again, and an aggressive Lindner was pepper-sprayed to no effect, police said. Lindner then tried to enter a law enforcement vehicle, was hit was a metal baton and arrested.

The report says Lindner admitted to being on methamphetamines. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Comments

  • mrcharles
    November 12, 2018 at 1:36 p.m.

    He took to hear the words love your neighbor and also to Turn the other cheek.
  • obbie
    November 12, 2018 at 6:36 p.m.

    Poor fellow. He was only trying to give himself up. Or going to find a lawyer. Life just isn't fair sometimes.
