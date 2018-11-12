Police: Man pistol-whipped, shot during Little Rock robbery

A man was shot in the leg after being robbed in Little Rock early Sunday morning, police said.

Antonio Williams, 19, of Little Rock, was in front of a home in the 2100 block of S. Cedar Street shortly before 5 a.m. when a car pulled up and three people got out, according to a police report. Williams told authorities that the three demanded his wallet, and that one of them hit him in the face with a pistol, the report states.

The robbers took his wallet, which contained about $400, in addition to Williams’ phone and a bag of marijuana, according to the report. Police said the victim was shot in his left leg by the assailants as they left the scene.

An officer who responded to the call applied a tourniquet to Williams’ leg before he was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, authorities said.

Williams was in stable condition Monday, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said, though he could not confirm whether the victim had been released from the hospital.

According to police, Williams described the assailants’ vehicle as a black or gray Nissan sedan. The 19-year-old told authorities he recognized one of the three males.

No arrests had been made by 1 p.m. Monday, Ford said.