Police: Woman shot during possible drug deal in Little Rock

A woman was shot twice early Friday while trying to purchase meth at a trailer park in southwest Little Rock, authorities said.

The 19-year-old victim, Serena Folse, told police she and her boyfriend drove to a trailer park near Baseline and Geyer Springs roads at 3 a.m. to buy meth, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.

The report states that Folse gave a woman $40 and then followed her to a wooded area to "smoke narcotics before she left."

When they arrived at the wooded area, the woman pointed a gun at Folse and hit her in the forehead, causing her to fall to the ground, officers wrote. The victim said she heard one gunshot before the the shooter ran away, according to the report.

Folse's boyfriend carried her back to the vehicle and took her to Saline Memorial Hospital, where police noted that she had been shot once in the buttock and once in the bicep. She also had a lump on her forehead, the report states.

At the hospital, Folse told officers her memory of the incident was hazy because she had "been smoking narcotics prior to the shooting," officers wrote.

The shooter was described as a black female standing 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing 135 pounds. The shooter wore a black hoodie, faded ripped blue jeans and Baby Phat brand shoes with a cat on them, according to the report. Folse told police that she did not know the woman, the report states.

No suspect was named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.