Shots fired in police chase; man arrested

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Medics from the Springdale Fire Department treat a man wearing handcuffs Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the scene of a shooting on Don Tyson Parkway near the intersection with South Thompson Street in Springdale.

A man shot at law enforcement officers Sunday during a vehicle chase through three Washington County towns, according to officials.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man, who had what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his shoulder, according to a Springdale Police Department news release. No police officers were injured.

The incident started about 12:43 p.m. when Washington County Cpl. Brett Thompson attempted to pull over a green Saturn in Tontitown for a traffic violation, according to a Washington County sheriff's office news release. The area is south of U.S. 412 and west of Interstate 49.

The release states the driver refused to stop and turned east on Steele Road. Thompson noticed a passenger in the vehicle, the release states.

The Saturn eventually stopped on Steele Road. When Thompson got out of his patrol vehicle, the driver of the Saturn opened his car door and began shooting, the Washington County release states. Thompson returned fire and the driver took off again, but stopped a short distance later and let a female passenger out of the vehicle before taking off again, according to the release.

A Springdale police officer spotted the Saturn about 1:11 p.m. Sunday north of Lake Fayetteville. The driver again shot at officers, who returned fire, according to the Springdale release.

The chase went into Fayetteville before looping back into Springdale. The Fayetteville Police Department and Arkansas State Police joined the chase, the release states.

The suspect later surrendered to police in the area of Don Tyson Parkway and Thompson Street, the release states.

He was treated at Northwest Medical Center and later transferred to the Washington County jail. No booking information was available at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Metro on 11/12/2018