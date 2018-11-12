'Weird Al' Yankovic sets North Little Rock concert

Weird Al Yankovic performs at the Perot Theatre in Texarkana, Texas in this 2013 file photo. (Curt Youngblood / The Texarkana Gazette)

Grammy-winning parody artist “Weird Al” Yankovic will bring his rock and comedy-infused show to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena next year.

The venue said Monday that tickets for the Sept. 1, 2019, concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices range from $39.50 to $85 before fees.

The stop is part of Yankovic's 2019 Strings Attached tour, which will feature the famed performer backed by a full orchestra. In a statement, he said the 64-city tour will be his "most elaborate and extravagant" one ever.

Yankovic has sold more comedy records than any other artist and he's won four Grammys, including a 2015 win for best comedy album.